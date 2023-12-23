Huge 2TB microSD card is on the way, sounds perfect for your Steam Deck

Japanese storage maker KIOXIA has started production on its highest capacity microSDXC card ever.

If you're currently adding countless games to your backlog as a result of the thousands of titles discounted as part of the massive Steam Winter Sale, then you may also find yourself in need of a bigger microSD card for your Steam Deck soon. Thankfully, KIOXIA has a really sizeable solution on the way.

The company just announced that it has created its highest capacity microSDXC memory card ever — coming in at a whopping 2TB.

This frankly remarkable feat was made possible by "stacking sixteen 1 terabit dies of 3D flash memory" all whilst maintaining the standard 0.8mm thickness.

ℹ️ 16 Terabits = 2 Terabytes

The upcoming 2TB card, dubbed the 'EXCERIA PLUS G2' is said to have read speeds of up to 100 MB a second and write speeds of up to 90 MB a second. This 2TB size now hits the upper storage capacity of the defined SDXC standard.

Japanese storage maker KIOXIA, formerly known under the trusted Toshiba name, has some fine heritage — and can essentially lay claim to having actually invented flash memory thanks to the efforts of engineer Fujio Masuoka.

All of that is to say that, although you may not be familiar with the modern KIOXIA name (I sure wasn't) — this is a really trusted name in the memory business.

Jamie Stitt, a marketing manager at KIOXIA Europe said these new "enhanced cards" will likely "become a sought-after option by many", including "on-the-go gamers". Yes sir. 🫡

This card from KIOXIA (and likely the others that will follow from competitors) should all work nice in the likes of the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, ROG Ally and Nintendo Switch — all of which support the microSDXC standard.

We don't currently know pricing for this huge new KIOXIA card, but we imagine it will start at a rather meaty price point.

The EXCERIA PLUS G2 2TB microSD cards are now in mass production, and are expected to start shipping in the early part of next year. We'll keep you posted when they do!

